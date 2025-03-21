 Skip navigation
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Cardinals sign OL Royce Newman

  
Published March 21, 2025 04:04 PM

The Cardinals announced a pair of signings on Friday.

One was the previously reported agreement they reached with former Bears cornerback Jaylon Jones and the other was a deal with offensive lineman Royce Newman. Both players signed one-year deals in Arizona.

Newman spent three seasons with the Packers before joining the Buccaneers for the 2024 campaign. Newman only made one regular season appearance for Tampa, however.

Newman was a 2021 fourth-round pick and he started 16 games at right guard during his rookie season. He played in every game for Green Bay over the next two seasons, but only started eight more times.