Cardinals sign OL Royce Newman

The Cardinals announced a pair of signings on Friday.

One was the previously reported agreement they reached with former Bears cornerback Jaylon Jones and the other was a deal with offensive lineman Royce Newman. Both players signed one-year deals in Arizona.

Newman spent three seasons with the Packers before joining the Buccaneers for the 2024 campaign. Newman only made one regular season appearance for Tampa, however.

Newman was a 2021 fourth-round pick and he started 16 games at right guard during his rookie season. He played in every game for Green Bay over the next two seasons, but only started eight more times.