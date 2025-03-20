CB Jaylon Jones agrees to terms with Cardinals

Cornerback Jaylon Jones is set for a move to Arizona.

Jones has agreed to terms on a contract with the Cardinals, per a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC.

Jones spent the last three seasons with the Bears. He appeared in 41 games and made five starts on defense while also seeing extensive time on special teams.

Jones had 85 tackles, four passes defensed, and a forced fumble during his time in Chicago.

The move to Arizona reunites Jones with his high school teammate Kyler Murray. The two players both attended Allen High School in Texas before moving on with their football careers.