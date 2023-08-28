Cardinals won’t name a starting QB ahead of Week 1

The Cardinals won’t be naming a starting quarterback before facing the Commanders in Week One.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon cited “competitive advantage” when saying why he will not announce if Joshua Dobbs or fifth-round pick Clayton Tune will start the season opener. The Cardinals released veteran Colt McCoy on Monday and Kyler Murray is going to remain on the PUP list into the regular season.

Gannon said he has a good idea about which way he’ll go, but that he isn’t going to share it.

“I think we’ve got a plan in place, but I want to see them both play football still. This week we got some work, the following week we got some work but I feel good where we’re at,” Gannon said.

The Cardinals traded for Dobbs late last week, so his edge in experience over Tune is mitigated by Tune’s experience in the Cardinals offense. Whichever way they decide to go, Gannon made it clear that the move was made because the team believes they made the moves that were the best of the overall team.

“Just like with every decision, we look at the full body of work,” Gannon said. “Evaluate our guys, production goes into that and felt like it was in the best interest of the team moving forward with the guys we have in the room.”

The Cardinals will enter Gannon’s first season with some of the lowest expectations in the league and the state of their quarterback position is a big reason why that’s the case.