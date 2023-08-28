Cardinals release Colt McCoy

Kyler Murray will be starting the regular season on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL and Colt McCoy won’t be taking his place as the starting cornerback in Arizona.

The Cardinals announced on Monday that they are releasing McCoy as part of their moves to get to 53 players ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. McCoy has dealt with an elbow injury all offseason and the Cardinals repeatedly stopped short of saying he was their choice to start if Murray was not ready to go for Week One.

Last week’s trade for Joshua Dobbs provided further reason to believe that McCoy would not be the choice in Arizona. Dobbs and fifth-round pick Clayton Tune now appear to be the top two quarterbacks on the depth chart.

That was not the quarterback room anyone anticipated for the Cardinals this season, but, barring any other moves, it’s what Arizona will be working with as they head to Washington for Week One.