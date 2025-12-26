Buccaneers rule Tristan Wirfs out for Week 17

The Buccaneers will not have left tackle Tristan Wirfs in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Wirfs injured his toe in last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers and head coach Todd Bowles said on Friday that Wirfs has been ruled out because of the injury. This will be the fifth game that Wirfs has missed this season with knee and oblique injuries accounting for the previous absences.

Bowles said that rookie Benjamin Chukwuma will start in place of Wirfs. He also started in the team’s Week 14 loss to the Saints.

Edge rusher Anthony Nelson and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey have also been ruled out. Nelson injured his knee against Carolina while Kancey is working his way back from a Week 2 pectoral injury that landed him on injured reserve.