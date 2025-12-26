 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Buccaneers rule Tristan Wirfs out for Week 17

  
Published December 26, 2025 12:37 PM

The Buccaneers will not have left tackle Tristan Wirfs in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Wirfs injured his toe in last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers and head coach Todd Bowles said on Friday that Wirfs has been ruled out because of the injury. This will be the fifth game that Wirfs has missed this season with knee and oblique injuries accounting for the previous absences.

Bowles said that rookie Benjamin Chukwuma will start in place of Wirfs. He also started in the team’s Week 14 loss to the Saints.

Edge rusher Anthony Nelson and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey have also been ruled out. Nelson injured his knee against Carolina while Kancey is working his way back from a Week 2 pectoral injury that landed him on injured reserve.