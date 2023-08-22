Jonathan Gannon won’t name Colt McCoy starter for Week 1

We know that Sam Howell will be starting at quarterback for the Commanders against the Cardinals in Week One, but the Cardinals aren’t ready to say who will be leading their offense.

Kyler Murray’s ongoing recovery from last year’s torn ACL has left Colt McCoy as the likely starter for the first weeks of the regular season, but head coach Jonathan Gannon isn’t saying if that will be the case.

“When we need to name the starters we’ll name the starters,” Gannon said. “He’s doing a good job. I thought he operated well. I think he’s getting more and more comfortable with what we are asking him to do. He’s obviously played a lot of football but I like where his game is trending.”

Fifth-round pick Clayton Tune is the next quarterback listed on the depth chart with David Blough and Jeff Driskel rounding out the group. How they’ll stack up come September 10 is something Gannon and company are keeping under their hats a little while longer.