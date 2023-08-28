Kyler Murray will begin regular season on PUP list

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said in a July interview that he’d ideally be back for Week One.

But because Murray suffered his ACL tear in December, that goal always seemed unrealistic.

Now we know that’s the case, as multiple reports indicate that Murray will begin the regular season on Arizona’s physically unable to perform list.

That means Murray will miss at least the first four games of the 2023 season.

The Cardinals just traded for Joshua Dobbs, who could be the team’s Week One starter given his familiarity with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Arizona also has Jeff Driskel and rookie Clayton Tune on the roster after releasing veteran Colt McCoy.

Murray, who signed a five-year extension with the Cardinals last July, threw for 2,368 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games last year before suffering his season-ending injury.