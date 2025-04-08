 Skip navigation
CB Maxwell Hairston visited Lions Tuesday, will visit Raiders Wednesday

  
Published April 8, 2025 05:48 PM

The Lions took a pair of cornerbacks at the top of last year’s draft and they spent some time with one of this year’s prospects at the position on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they visited with Maxwell Hairston. The Lions took Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw in the first two rounds in 2024 and signed D.J. Reed to go with them this offseason.

Rapoport adds that Hairston is set to visit the Raiders on Wednesday.

Hairston was a starter at Kentucky the last two seasons, but missed five games in 2024 with a shoulder injury. He had 19 tackles, a sack, and an interception that he returned for a touchdown when healthy. He also led the SEC with five interceptions in 2023 and returned two of those picks for scores.