Chargers announce Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator

  
Published January 30, 2023 09:01 AM
nbc_pft_ocopenings_230125
January 25, 2023 08:20 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect every offensive coordinator opening in the NFL, including the situations surrounding the Bucs, Ravens, Chargers, Titans, Jets and Commanders.

Kellen Moore has officially landed a new job.

Word on Monday was that Moore would be hired as the Chargers’ new offensive coordinator and the team officially announced their agreement with Moore on Monday afternoon. Moore parted ways with the Cowboys on Sunday after four years as their offensive coordinator.

The Cowboys finished in the top six in points scored in three of Moore’s four seasons — the outlier was when Dak Prescott broke his ankle in 2020 — and they finished fourth during the 2022 season.

The Chargers slipped from 474 points scored in 2021 to 391 this season and they finished 30th in the league in rushing yards. The inability to take a step forward offensively with Justin Herbert at quarterback led to Joe Lombardi’s firing after the playoff loss to the Jaguars and Moore will be charged with amping things up right off the bat in Los Angeles.