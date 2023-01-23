 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers are interviewing Zac Robinson Monday

  
Published January 23, 2023 09:17 AM
nbc_csu_betmgm_230123
January 23, 2023 12:52 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into the latest odds on who will win the Super Bowl and which team may provide the most value.

The Chargers are meeting with a coach from their co-tenants at SoFi Stadium on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are interviewing Rams quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day after losing to the Jaguars in the Wild Card round.

Robinson just completed his first year with his current job titles. He has been on the Rams staff since 2019 as an assistant quarterbacks and wide receivers coach.

The Ravens have also requested an interview with Robinson while reports have indicated the Chargers also want to interview Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel and Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson.