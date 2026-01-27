Chargers interview their DB coach Steve Clinkscale for defensive coordinator

The Chargers have interviewed a third member of their coaching staff for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

The team announced that they completed an interview with defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale. Outside linebackers coach Dylan Roney and safeties coach Adam Fuller have also interviewed for the vacancy created by Jesse Minter’s departure to become the Ravens’ head coach.

Clinkscale has been with the Chargers since Jim Harbaugh was hired in 2024 and he spent the previous three seasons on Harbaugh’s Michigan staff. He coached at several other colleges before being hired at Michigan.

Rams assistant head coach/defensive passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant and former Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr have also interviewed for the position.