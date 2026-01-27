 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_billshirejbradyv2_260127.jpg
Can Brady get Bills over the playoff hump?
nbc_pft_blockedfieldgoal_260127.jpg
Analyzing Patriots’ blocked field goal vs. Broncos
nbc_pft_cooperkuppref_260127.jpg
Analyzing officiating at end of Rams vs. Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_billshirejbradyv2_260127.jpg
Can Brady get Bills over the playoff hump?
nbc_pft_blockedfieldgoal_260127.jpg
Analyzing Patriots’ blocked field goal vs. Broncos
nbc_pft_cooperkuppref_260127.jpg
Analyzing officiating at end of Rams vs. Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers interview their DB coach Steve Clinkscale for defensive coordinator

  
Published January 27, 2026 02:53 PM

The Chargers have interviewed a third member of their coaching staff for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

The team announced that they completed an interview with defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale. Outside linebackers coach Dylan Roney and safeties coach Adam Fuller have also interviewed for the vacancy created by Jesse Minter’s departure to become the Ravens’ head coach.

Clinkscale has been with the Chargers since Jim Harbaugh was hired in 2024 and he spent the previous three seasons on Harbaugh’s Michigan staff. He coached at several other colleges before being hired at Michigan.

Rams assistant head coach/defensive passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant and former Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr have also interviewed for the position.