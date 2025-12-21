Chargers LT Jamaree Salyer questionable to return with hamstring injury

The Chargers have lost yet another offensive lineman.

Left tackle Jamaree Salyer exited Sunday’s game on the Chargers’ fifth play from scrimmage. He went to the training room and is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Salyer was injured on Omarion Hampton’s 2-yard run with 7:18 remaining in the first quarter.

Austin Deculus replaced Salyer at left tackle.

The Chargers have played most of the season with starting tackles Joe Alt, who had a season-ending high-ankle sprain in Week 4, and Rashawn Slater, who tore the patellar tendon in his left knee in training camp.

The Chargers took their first lead on Ladd McConkey’s 25-yard touchdown reception from Justin Herbert with 9:45 remaining in the second quarter. The Chargers lead 14-10.