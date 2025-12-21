 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers LT Jamaree Salyer questionable to return with hamstring injury

  
Published December 21, 2025 01:56 PM

The Chargers have lost yet another offensive lineman.

Left tackle Jamaree Salyer exited Sunday’s game on the Chargers’ fifth play from scrimmage. He went to the training room and is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Salyer was injured on Omarion Hampton’s 2-yard run with 7:18 remaining in the first quarter.

Austin Deculus replaced Salyer at left tackle.

The Chargers have played most of the season with starting tackles Joe Alt, who had a season-ending high-ankle sprain in Week 4, and Rashawn Slater, who tore the patellar tendon in his left knee in training camp.

The Chargers took their first lead on Ladd McConkey’s 25-yard touchdown reception from Justin Herbert with 9:45 remaining in the second quarter. The Chargers lead 14-10.