Chargers place DJ Chark on injured reserve

Chargers receiver DJ Chark will be sidelined for at least the next four games.

Los Angeles announced on Saturday that the Chark has been placed on injured reserve. Chark has been dealing with a hip injury and did not practice all week.

Chark signed a one-year deal with L.A. in May.

As a corresponding move, the Chargers have signed tight end Eric Tomlinson to the 53-man roster off the practice squad.

Additionally, linebacker Shaquille Quarterman has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s season opener against Las Vegas.