Chargers say Justin Herbert trade was never an option

During the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Vikings and Patriots called the Chargers about trading for quarterback Justin Herbert and had their overtures rejected.

General Manager Joe Hortiz was asked about the report when he held a press conference later in the evening. Hortiz didn’t say who called, but confirmed that the Chargers did receive inquiries that they immediately declined.

“Justin who?” Hortiz said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. “No. No, at the combine I had some people ask me would we consider it, and they were quickly shot down. No, that is never an option.”

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh’s effusive pre-draft praise of quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who played for Harbaugh at Michigan, likely led to any fishing expeditions other teams did. McCarthy wound up with the Vikings and their General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said he doesn’t “know where this stuff comes from” when asked about the report in his own press conference.