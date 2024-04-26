Chargers got calls from Vikings, Patriots about quarterback Justin Herbert

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh spent plenty of time singing the praises of his Michigan quarterback, j.J. McCarthy. Harbaugh was so over-the-top with McCarthy that other teams decided to finish the thought.

Maybe Harbaugh prefers McCarthy to Justin Herbert.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Chargers received inquiries from other teams about Herbert. Specifically, the Vikings and Chargers called. They were told that Herbert is not available.

It’s no surprise. Harbaugh admitted to being starstruck about Herbert. His comments about McCarthy were aimed at helping give his guy a boost — and hoping that four quarterbacks would go in the first four picks, giving the Chargers the de facto first overall pick.

Beyond giving up the player, the Chargers would have taken a massive cap charge — $63.5 million.. Regardless, it wasn’t happening. But it didn’t hurt to make the phone call.