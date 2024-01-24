Chargers to have second G.M. interview with Brandon Brown

The Chargers are trying to finalize a deal to make Jim Harbaugh their next head coach and they may also be moving closer to hiring their next General Manager.

Tom Pelissero on NFL Media reports that Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown is in Los Angeles on Wednesday for his second interview with the team.

Brown joined the Giants after they hired Joe Schoen as their General Manager in 2022 and he spent the previous five seasons with the Eagles. He also worked for the Colts, Boston College, and the Jets earlier in his career.

If all goes well with Brown on Wednesday, he could join Harbaugh as the new drivers of the Chargers franchise.