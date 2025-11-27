 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs are struggling away from Arrowhead Stadium this year

  
Published November 26, 2025 07:46 PM

The Chiefs haven’t really been the Chiefs this season. At 6-5, the chances of a tenth straight division title are fading. They may not even make the playoffs.

One reason for their struggles is that, away from home, they’re not playing well.

The Chiefs are 1-4 on the road this season, with the only win coming in Week 3 on a Sunday night against the Giants. The Chiefs will try to get their second road win of the year on Thursday afternoon, against the suddenly surging Cowboys, who are 5-5-1.

For both teams, a loss could end up being the de facto death blow to their playoff hopes. And the Chiefs in recent years have thrived in do-or-die games, going 17-3 in the postseason since Mahomes became the starer in 2018.

Of course, the Chiefs in recent years have thrived in the regular season, too. Which has resulted in few if any do-or-die games during before the postseason commences.

They survived on Sunday against the Colts, wiping out a 20-9 deficit against the Colts to win in overtime. The stakes on Thursday, for both teams, combined with the captive-audience platform will help propel the audience toward shattering the all-time viewership record for any regular-season game.