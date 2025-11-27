Chiefs are struggling away from Arrowhead Stadium this year

The Chiefs haven’t really been the Chiefs this season. At 6-5, the chances of a tenth straight division title are fading. They may not even make the playoffs.

One reason for their struggles is that, away from home, they’re not playing well.

The Chiefs are 1-4 on the road this season, with the only win coming in Week 3 on a Sunday night against the Giants. The Chiefs will try to get their second road win of the year on Thursday afternoon, against the suddenly surging Cowboys, who are 5-5-1.

For both teams, a loss could end up being the de facto death blow to their playoff hopes. And the Chiefs in recent years have thrived in do-or-die games, going 17-3 in the postseason since Mahomes became the starer in 2018.

Of course, the Chiefs in recent years have thrived in the regular season, too. Which has resulted in few if any do-or-die games during before the postseason commences.

They survived on Sunday against the Colts, wiping out a 20-9 deficit against the Colts to win in overtime. The stakes on Thursday, for both teams, combined with the captive-audience platform will help propel the audience toward shattering the all-time viewership record for any regular-season game.