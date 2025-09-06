Chiefs begin chase for fourth straight Super Bowl appearance

Cover your eyes, football fans. The Chiefs could be heading to yet another Super Bowl.

They’ve been to five since 2019. Tonight in Brazil, the Chiefs commence their quest for four in a row.

The fact that the Chiefs need to make it to only one more, this year, to complete the quartet highlights comments made this week by Bills coach Sean McDermott, who offered a passionate defense of Buffalo by saying, in part, the Bills’ journey to four straight Super Bowls “will never happen again.”

On the surface, it didn’t seem to be a diss of the three-time AFC champs. At another level, it operates as an implicit guarantee that the Chiefs won’t do it this year, since that’s all they need to make it to four in a row.

One of the biggest questions I’ve gotten in the days preceding the 2025 regular season is whether the Chiefs’ window is closing. For that to happen, someone has to get their ass off the couch, walk over to the wall, and close it. In the postseason.

The Bills have had their chances. So have the Ravens. They’ve consistently failed. Joe Burrow is the only active AFC quarterback to have pulled the plug on a Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl run.

If no one does it this year, the Chiefs will show McDermott that the thing he said will never happen again has indeed occurred.