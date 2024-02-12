Chiefs’ defense steps up, holds 49ers to three-and-out

The Chiefs’ defense is keeping them in the game in Super Bowl LVIII.

While Kansas City’s much-hyped offense has struggled, the defense has largely held San Francisco’s offense in check.

That continued with a three-and-out late in the third quarter that forced a 49ers punt and gave the Chiefs the ball back, after the Chiefs had kicked a field goal on the previous drive.

The problem is that the Chiefs’ offense continues to struggle. Kansas City is at risk of blowing a great Super Bowl performance by its defense.