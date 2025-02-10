Chiefs finally get on the board in Super Bowl LIX

No Super Bowl has ever been a shutout. And the Chiefs have avoided becoming the first in Super Bowl LIX.

Patrick Mahomes hit Xavier Worthy on a touchdown pass late in the third quarter to make the score 34-6 Eagles. The Chiefs missed the two-point conversion attempt.

Two teams have been held to only three points in the Super Bowl: the Dolphins at the end of the 1971 season and the Rams at the end of the 2018 season. If the Chiefs don’t score again, their six points will be tied for the third-fewest in Super Bowl history, along with the Vikings at the end of the 1974 season.

Under the old kickoff rules, the Chiefs might have onside kicked after the touchdown. But under the new rules implemented this season, the Chiefs couldn’t onside kick because they scored with 34 seconds left in the third quarter, and onside kicks are only allowed in the fourth quarter.