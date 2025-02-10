 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs
nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs
nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs finally get on the board in Super Bowl LIX

  
Published February 9, 2025 09:29 PM

No Super Bowl has ever been a shutout. And the Chiefs have avoided becoming the first in Super Bowl LIX.

Patrick Mahomes hit Xavier Worthy on a touchdown pass late in the third quarter to make the score 34-6 Eagles. The Chiefs missed the two-point conversion attempt.

Two teams have been held to only three points in the Super Bowl: the Dolphins at the end of the 1971 season and the Rams at the end of the 2018 season. If the Chiefs don’t score again, their six points will be tied for the third-fewest in Super Bowl history, along with the Vikings at the end of the 1974 season.

Under the old kickoff rules, the Chiefs might have onside kicked after the touchdown. But under the new rules implemented this season, the Chiefs couldn’t onside kick because they scored with 34 seconds left in the third quarter, and onside kicks are only allowed in the fourth quarter.