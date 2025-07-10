Chiefs owner Clark Hunt donates to Texas flood relief efforts

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, who lost a 9-year-old relative in the Texas Hill Country floods, released a statement and announced a donation to flood relief efforts.

FC Dallas, which is owned by Hunt, and Austin FC, Houston Dynamo FC and Major League Soccer are committing $500,000 to recovery efforts.

“Our family is devastated by the tragedy in Central Texas,” Hunt said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to those grieving — in particular, to the parents who lost children, those who lost family members, and the far-too-many who have lost friends, neighbors, and loved ones.

“This has shaken our community to its core. Today, along with our MLS partners, my brother, [Dan], and I are humbled to support those directly assisting the victims of this unimaginable tragedy. In the wake of such sadness, we are awed by the hearts of our fellow Texans, and we are grateful for the true community leaders — in boats, helicopters or trucks filled with food — who are showing up for their neighbors in need.”

Janie Hunt, the grand-granddaughter of late American oil baron William Herbert Hunt, the brother of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, was one of the campers at Camp Mystic who died. She is one of the 120 confirmed deaths, with at least 170 still missing.

“The FC Dallas family is heartbroken over the disaster in Central Texas,” Dan Hunt said. “We are grieving alongside the families and communities who are living through the unimaginable right now.”

The Cowboys, Texans, Vikings and the NFL Foundation each donated $500,000. The Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, along with the NBA Players Association, have donated at least $2 million toward recovery efforts.

Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers and Houston Astros each donated $1 million.