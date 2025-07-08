 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_250707.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
nbc_pft_chaseclaypool_250707v2.jpg
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
nbc_pft_gamblerbill_250707.jpg
How the Big, Beautiful Bill impacts gamblers

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_250707.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
nbc_pft_chaseclaypool_250707v2.jpg
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
nbc_pft_gamblerbill_250707.jpg
How the Big, Beautiful Bill impacts gamblers

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Clark Hunt’s 9-year-old relative dies in the Texas floods

  
Published July 7, 2025 08:32 PM

Janie Hunt, the 9-year-old cousin of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, died in the fatal floods in Texas last week.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Janie Hunt of Dallas was one of the missing campers from Camp Mystic in the Texas Hill Country. Her body was found and identified Saturday afternoon.

She was the great-granddaughter of late American oil baron William Herbert Hunt.

Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia, posted a message of faith and grief on Instagram.

“Our hearts are broken by the devastation from the floods . . . and the tragic loss of so many lives – including a precious Hunt cousin, along with several friends’ little girls,” Tavia Hunt wrote.

More than 100 people have died in the flooding in Texas since Friday, including at least 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic.

Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter told Fox News his two grandchildren, who were Janie Hunt’s cousins, survived.

The Cowboys and Texans each contributed $500,000 for flood relief.