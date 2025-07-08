Clark Hunt’s 9-year-old relative dies in the Texas floods

Janie Hunt, the 9-year-old cousin of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, died in the fatal floods in Texas last week.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Janie Hunt of Dallas was one of the missing campers from Camp Mystic in the Texas Hill Country. Her body was found and identified Saturday afternoon.

She was the great-granddaughter of late American oil baron William Herbert Hunt.

Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia, posted a message of faith and grief on Instagram.

“Our hearts are broken by the devastation from the floods . . . and the tragic loss of so many lives – including a precious Hunt cousin, along with several friends’ little girls,” Tavia Hunt wrote.

More than 100 people have died in the flooding in Texas since Friday, including at least 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic.

Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter told Fox News his two grandchildren, who were Janie Hunt’s cousins, survived.

The Cowboys and Texans each contributed $500,000 for flood relief.