Chiefs plan for all players to practice on Wednesday

  
Published February 8, 2023 05:21 AM
February 7, 2023 01:56 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Peter King to unpack what a second Super Bowl win would mean to Andy Reid and what impact it would have on his future.

There is some good news for Kansas City’s banged-up receiving corps.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday that all of the players on the Chiefs roster will practice in some capacity on Wednesday.

That’s the same as Tuesday , as receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney were both on the practice field, according to Reid. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed also has cleared the concussion protocol and is on track to play Sunday.

While there’s never been any question of quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing, Reid said the quarterback’s ankle has continued improving.

“He’s been doing really well with his ankle,” Reid said. “We had a fast practice a couple of days ago, and he moved well. He really can do just about everything, at least everything in the game plan. I think he’ll be fine today.”

The Chiefs will issue their first injury report of the week later on Wednesday. Last week, Smith-Schuster, Toney, Sneed, and linebacker Willie Gay (shoulder) would have been listed as questionable after not participating all week.