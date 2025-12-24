Chiefs put Rashee Rice, Trent McDuffie on IR

The Chiefs opened their 2026 season without wide receiver Rashee Rice and they’ll close it the same way.

Rice served a six-game suspension to open the season and he will not play in the team’s final two games due to a concussion. Rice was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.

The Chiefs also placed cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee), wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (concussion), and cornerback Jaylen Watson (groin) on injured reserve. They filled those roster spots by signing defensive end Ethan Downs, cornerback Melvin Smith, and tight end Tyreke Smith to the active roster while also activating cornerback Nazeeh Johnson from injured reserve.

Offensive tackle Jaylon Moore (knee) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (illness) are listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against the Broncos. Tight end Jake Briningstool (hamstring) has been ruled out.