nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Chiefs put Rashee Rice, Trent McDuffie on IR

  
Published December 24, 2025 04:10 PM

The Chiefs opened their 2026 season without wide receiver Rashee Rice and they’ll close it the same way.

Rice served a six-game suspension to open the season and he will not play in the team’s final two games due to a concussion. Rice was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.

The Chiefs also placed cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee), wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (concussion), and cornerback Jaylen Watson (groin) on injured reserve. They filled those roster spots by signing defensive end Ethan Downs, cornerback Melvin Smith, and tight end Tyreke Smith to the active roster while also activating cornerback Nazeeh Johnson from injured reserve.

Offensive tackle Jaylon Moore (knee) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (illness) are listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against the Broncos. Tight end Jake Briningstool (hamstring) has been ruled out.