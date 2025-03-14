Chiefs sign defensive lineman Jerry Tillery

Veteran defensive lineman Jerry Tillery is heading to Kansas City.

Tillery is signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 28-year-old Tillery was a 2019 first-round pick of the Chargers who then played for the Raiders before signing with the Vikings last year.

Tillery played in all 17 games for the Vikings last year, with 11 starts, and was on the field for 41 percent of Minnesota’s defensive snaps and 18 percent of special teams snaps.