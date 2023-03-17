 Skip navigation
Chiefs to sign Drue Tranquill

  
Published March 17, 2023 12:34 PM
March 14, 2023 08:09 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the report Jawaan Taylor is signing a four-year deal with the Chiefs and discuss how Orlando Brown will fit into the fold.

The Chiefs are picking up a defensive player from a division rival.

Kansas City is signing linebacker Drue Tranquill to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

The deal is worth $3 million and can escalate to $5 million with incentives.

Tranquill was a Chargers fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft but really came into his own last season. He finished 2022 leading the Chargers with 146 tackles. He also recorded 10 tackles for loss, eight QB hits, 5.0 sacks, four passes defensed, and an interception. Tranquill was on the field for 93 percent of Los Angeles’ defensive snaps and 25 percent of the club’s special teams snaps.

Tranquill suffered a broken ankle in Week One of the 2020 season and played only one game. But he’s appeared in 47 contests with 27 starts over his first four years.