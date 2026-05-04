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Chiefs waive QB Jake Haener, two others

  
Published May 4, 2026 11:20 AM

Quarterback Jake Haener’s time in Kansas City has come to an end.

The Chiefs announced that they have waived Haener on Monday. Haener signed a future deal with the team in February.

Haener was a 2023 fourth-round pick of the Saints and he appeared in eight games with the team in 2024. He made one start and went 18-of-39 for 226 yards, a touchdown and an interception over his entire run in New Orleans.

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Fields, Chris Oladokun, and seventh-round pick Garrett Nussmeier are the remaining Chiefs quarterbacks.

The Chiefs also announced that they have signed wide receiver Xavier Loyd, defensive back Marlen Sewell, and offensive tackle Kahlil Benson after they tried out for the team at their rookie minicamp. Defensive linemen Ethan Hurkett, and Zacch Pickens were waived along with Haener.