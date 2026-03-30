Chiefs will not be Seahawks’ opening-day opponent

The Seahawks will host the season opener on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Only the opponent is unknown.

With the Rams and 49ers playing in Melbourne on Thursday, Sept. 10, the Seahawks’ possible opponents are the Cardinals, Chiefs, Chargers, Bears, Cowboys, Giants and Patriots.

You can now scratch off the Chiefs.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said Monday that his team will not start the season in Seattle.

“I don’t think that’s on the table anymore,” Hunt said, via Nate Taylor of ESPN. “I think from a league standpoint, there would be some concern whether [Patrick Mahomes] would be ready to go.”

Mahomes tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in a Dec. 14 game, and Dr. Dan Cooper repaired the tear the following day. Mahomes recently posted a video to social media showing himself on the field throwing the ball.