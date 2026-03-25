Patrick Mahomes posts throwing video, says he feels great three months after torn ACL

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the mend.

Mahomes, who tore his ACL on December 14, posted a video to social media showing himself on the football field and throwing the ball, appearing to be well on his way to recovery.

“Day by Day! Felt Great being able to throw the ball around today!” Mahomes wrote in the caption to the video.

Throwing on his own is a far cry from being healed well enough to play in an NFL game, but Mahomes has said he plans on playing in Week One. That would put his recovery time at about nine months, which is on the fast side for a torn ACL but certainly not unheard of.

The Chiefs were struggling through a rough season last year even before Mahomes got hurt, and having him back is no guarantee that the Chiefs will be back near the top of the NFL, where they had been for all of his career until last year. But getting Mahomes healthy is the Chiefs’ top priority, and they have to feel good about where he is, three months after his injury.