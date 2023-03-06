 Skip navigation
Chiefs won’t use franchise tag on Orlando Brown

  
Published March 6, 2023 09:33 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms critique Travis Kelce’s performance, after the TE hosted Saturday Night Live, and discuss how he has stayed true to his roots.

Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown played out the 2022 season under the terms of the franchise tag, but it looks like he won’t be doing it a second time.

According to multiple reports, the Chiefs are not going to place the franchise tag on Brown before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to do so. Brown would have been set to make just under $20 million if he were tagged again this year.

The Chiefs will be the only team able to talk to Brown about a contract until the negotiating window opens two days ahead of the March 15 start to the new league year, so the two sides could still reach a deal that keeps him from hitting the open market.

If they can’t reach an agreement, Brown will be one of the top players to become a free agent in two weeks. He ranks seventh on PFT’s list of the top free agents.