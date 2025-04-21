 Skip navigation
Chris Ballard: I’d bet Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones both help us this season

  
April 21, 2025

The Colts’ offseason program gets underway this week and that means the team’s quarterback competition will soon be off and running as well.

Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will go through two weeks of conditioning and meetings before the team can do anything on the field and General Manager Chris Ballard said at a Monday press conference that the team does not “want to begin with an end in mind” when it comes to who will wind up as their starter. He also said that he expects both players to get opportunities to show that they will benefit from squaring off against one another.

“Sometimes you gotta struggle before you can be good,” Ballard said. “We got two guys that have had some really strong flashes and they’ve had some bad moments too. That’s OK. I think both of them will be better because of this and I think the team will be better because of it. . . . If I’m a betting man, at some point both of them will help us.”

Given the injury histories of both quarterbacks, betting that they will both play seems wise but the best case scenario for the Colts would be one of them nailing down the job and showing they can both stay healthy and play at a high level on a consistent basis.