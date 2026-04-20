Chris Ballard indicates Colts could release Kenny Moore if trade fails to develop

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore is not participating in the team’s voluntary offseason work after requesting a trade earlier this month.

General Manager Chris Ballard indicated the Colts could give Moore a courtesy release if the team can’t find a trade partner.

“Think very highly of Kenny, not only me personally but organizationally, and I know the city feels the same way,” Ballard said, via Josh Bode of WISHTV.com. “At the end of the day, talking to him, he just felt like it was time for a change. . . . Because of our respect level for Kenny, we said OK. Not always easy, especially when you get a pillar that’s been a pillar, not only on our team but in the community.”

Moore is entering the final season of his contract, scheduled to make a base salary of $9.49 million and count $13.1 million against the cap in 2026. Trading or releasing the slot corner before June 1 would save the Colts $7.06 million with a $6.05 million cap hit.

He has played his entire nine-season career with the Colts, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2021.