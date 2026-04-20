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Anthony Richardson, Kenny Moore will not attend offseason program while seeking trade

  
Published April 20, 2026 12:26 PM

The Colts will not have at least two players around their voluntary offseason work.

According to multiple reporters, General Manager Chris Ballard said during his pre-draft press conference on Monday that both quarterback Anthony Richardson and cornerback Kenny Moore are not going to attend the offseason program, as both players are seeking a trade.

Via Nathan Brown of the Indianapolis Star, Ballard said Moore felt “it was time for a change” and because of the team’s respect for him, “We said OK.”

Richardson lost the QB competition to Daniel Jones last year. The No. 4 pick of the 2023 draft then was out for most of the season due to an orbital fracture suffered in a freak pregame accident.

With the draft upcoming, Richardson and Moore could find new playing homes as soon as this week.