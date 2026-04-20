Anthony Richardson, Kenny Moore will not attend offseason program while seeking trade
The Colts will not have at least two players around their voluntary offseason work.
According to multiple reporters, General Manager Chris Ballard said during his pre-draft press conference on Monday that both quarterback Anthony Richardson and cornerback Kenny Moore are not going to attend the offseason program, as both players are seeking a trade.
Via Nathan Brown of the Indianapolis Star, Ballard said Moore felt “it was time for a change” and because of the team’s respect for him, “We said OK.”
Richardson lost the QB competition to Daniel Jones last year. The No. 4 pick of the 2023 draft then was out for most of the season due to an orbital fracture suffered in a freak pregame accident.
With the draft upcoming, Richardson and Moore could find new playing homes as soon as this week.