Chris Godwin good to go for Thursday night, Vita Vea will be game-time decision

Wide receiver Chris Godwin has been on the Buccaneers injury report this week, but he won’t be missing Thursday night’s game in Buffalo.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said at his Wednesday press conference that Godwin is good to go for the game. Godwin was listed as out of practice Monday and limited on Thursday due to a neck injury, but both of those sessions were walkthroughs because of the short week.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield had the same participation levels due to a knee issue, but said on Tuesday that his availability isn’t a concern for this week.

Bowles said that defensive tackle Vita Vea will be a game-time decision because of a groin injury and left guard Matt Feiler will not play due to a knee injury. Aaron Stinnie is set to start in Feiler’s place against the Bills.