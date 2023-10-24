Baker Mayfield: Knee nothing too bad, just a pain tolerance thing

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield landed on Monday’s estimated practice report as a non-participant because of a knee injury, but he didn’t sound like there’s any concern about his status for Thursday’s game against the Bills.

The injury report was an estimated one because the Bucs only held a walkthrough a day after their loss to the Falcons and Mayfield was spotted at their second walkthrough of the week on Tuesday. After the session, Mayfield said that the knee issue isn’t serious and that he’s confident he’ll manage it well over the next few days.

“Yesterday it was pretty sore,” Mayfield said. “Less than 24 hours after the game, that’s kinda how it always goes. Just re-aggravated what I had against the Saints. Nothing too bad, just pain tolerance and move on.”

Wide receiver Chris Godwin, defensive tackle Vita Vea, and left guard Matt Feiler were also listed as out of practice on Monday. The team will release another injury report later on Tuesday.