Chris Manhertz set to visit Giants

The Giants are set to meet with a free agent tight end on Wednesday while they wait for word from Darren Waller on his playing future.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Chris Manhertz is scheduled to visit with the team. Manhertz was released by the Broncos earlier this month, so signing him would not factor into the formula the NFL uses to dispense compensatory draft picks.

Manhertz does not offer the kind of receiving threat that Waller does, so signing him would likely not be a signal that Waller is planning to walk away from the team. Manhertz had two catches last season and has just 26 in 120 career regular season games.

Waller said recently that he will decide about retiring “pretty soon” and is weighing whether he can be “fully bought into every single thing of the process.” Daniel Bellinger and Tyree Jackson are the other tight ends on the team’s roster.