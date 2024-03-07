Darren Waller to decide on retirement “pretty soon”

NFL teams can start talking to free agents on Monday and the Giants aren’t sure whether they’ll need to fill a hole at tight end.

Word last week was that the team does not plan to part ways with Darren Waller for cap reasons, but Waller has not said he’s in for the 2024 season. Waller is considering retirement and he said this week that the decision “could go either direction.”

Waller said that he’s not questioning his ability to do the job and that it’s “a lot deeper” than the hamstring injuries that have sidetracked him in recent seasons. The central issue is whether he can be “fully bought into every single thing of the process” and he expects to make that decision in the near future.

“I know the team is getting prepared for a new season, so I’m not trying to have it be this drawn-out thing,” Waller said, via Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com. “I’ll be deciding pretty soon, but I haven’t made a decision yet.”

Waller said the Giants have not given him a deadline, but knows the team can’t wait long before making other plans because they “don’t have the luxury just to sit around and wait when they could be making moves and decisions.”