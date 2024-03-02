Darren Waller says he still is considering retirement

A report Friday indicated the Giants will not release tight end Darren Waller. That remains the case, but that doesn’t mean Waller will play for them in 2024.

Waller texted the New York Post that he is “still undecided” about whether to continue his playing career.

“I have not made a decision either way” about retirement, Waller said.

Waller informed Giants officials after the season that he was considering retirement, but, according to The Post, the Giants were under the impression from his agent that he had made up his mind to return.

Persistent hamstring issues have kept Waller out of 19 games the past three seasons. He hasn’t been the same player since his 2020 Pro Bowl season when he played all 16 games and caught 107 passes for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Giants acquired Waller in a trade with the Raiders a year ago, sending a third-round draft pick to Las Vegas for him. He scored only one touchdown, though, while catching 52 passes for 552 yards in 12 games.

Waller, who has no guaranteed money left on his contract, is scheduled to make $10.5 in base salary this season and count $14 million against the salary cap.