Report: Giants won’t cut Darren Waller

Tight end Darren Waller’s first season with the Giants looked a lot like his final two seasons with the Raiders.

Waller was traded to the Giants after missing chunks of both seasons with hamstring injuries and he missed five more games during his first season with the Giants. He has no guaranteed money left on his contract and the Giants would clear more than $11 million by making him a post-June 1 cut, so there was some speculation that they might move on without a player who can’t stay on the field.

The New York Post reports that will not be the case, however. They report that the Giants plan to have Waller back for a second season with the team.

Waller said near the end of the regular season that he planned to spend time this offseason working on ways to avoid a fourth straight year of hamstring woes that have bothered him enough that, per the same Post report, he was talking about retirement with people. He’s no longer considering that, but the 2024 season might be his last shot to show that he can still make a positive impact on offense.