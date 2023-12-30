Darren Waller: Have to figure out a solution to why I keep getting injured

When the Giants traded for tight end Darren Waller this offseason, the hope was that the talented pass catcher would be able to avoid the injury issues that limited him to 20 games over his final two seasons with the Raiders.

That did not happen, however. Waller had hamstring problems in Vegas and he went on injured reserve for the same reason this year. He missed five games while on injured reserve and has 42 catches for 456 yards and a touchdown in the 10 games he has been able to play.

On Friday, Waller said he feels he has “the same speed, same ability” he had when he was posting 1,000-yard seasons with the Raiders but needs to figure out the consistency of continuing to be out there.”

“If the same things keep bothering you, the same things keep showing up — whether that’s me or anybody on the team — you have to find a way to sit down and be like, ‘Why is this happening?’ and figure out a solution,” Waller said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I don’t know if it’s getting even more precise with diet. Whatever it may be, throwing things on the board, seeing what it is. I don’t have the answers right now.”

Waller is set to have a cap number of $14.458 million in 2024 and the Giants could save $12 million in cap space by making him a post-June 1 cut. They’ll have to decide if they’d rather roll the dice on Waller regaining his form or have that money available for other moves.