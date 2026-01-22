Jeff Hafley will call defensive plays for the Dolphins

New Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley outlined some of his plans for the team at an introductory press conference on Thursday.

One of the biggest revelations was that Hafley will be calling the defensive plays. Hafley did the same with the Packers and explained why he’ll be keeping that responsibility while taking on the bigger head coaching role.

“I am gonna call plays,” Hafley said. “That’s really important to me. It’s something that I love to do. It really connects me with that group. I think it will bring a lot of energy to that side of the football and I think the details will be exactly how I want them early on as we go.”

Hafley said that he has a plan in place for how he’ll be able to focus on the head coaching duties as well as calling defensive plays after watching Matt LaFleur handle the offense in Green Bay. The Packers have gone to the playoffs six times in LaFleur’s seven seasons, so that won’t be the only thing Hafley will try to take with him to his new home.