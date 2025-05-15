Christian Barmore fully cleared, expects to be in lineup Week 1

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore is well on his way back to the Patriots lineup.

Barmore was sidelined by blood clots last offseason and he was shut down after returning to play four games when they recurred during the regular season. Barmore has been taking part in the team’s offseason program and he gave an update on his condition in a Thursday press conference.

Barmore said, via multiple reporters, that he’s been fully cleared for all football activities and that he expects to be in the lineup when the Patriots host the Raiders in Week One of the regular season.

The Patriots signed Milton Williams as a free agent in March and an ideal world would see Barmore alongside him on the defensive line for the entire 2025 season.