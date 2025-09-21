Christian Darrisaw, Harrison Smith are expected to start on Sunday

The injury-riddled Vikings have gotten some good news.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, left tackle Christian Darrisaw and safety Harrison Smith are expected to start on Sunday against the Bengals.

Darrisaw hasn’t played since Week 8 of last season, when he suffered a torn ACL. Smith has been out due to an illness.

Per the report, they’ll both likely “rotate on and off.” It’s better than them not playing at all, especially for Darrisaw. Left tackle has been a liability for the Vikings in the first two weeks of the season. Darrisaw’s backup, Justin Skule, is out with a concussion.

Both Darrisaw and Smith have been listed as questionable for the game.

The most important injury for the Vikings is at the quarterback position. J.J. McCarthy has a high ankle sprain. Carson Wentz will start.