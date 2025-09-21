 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian Darrisaw, Harrison Smith are expected to start on Sunday

  
Published September 20, 2025 11:20 PM

The injury-riddled Vikings have gotten some good news.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, left tackle Christian Darrisaw and safety Harrison Smith are expected to start on Sunday against the Bengals.

Darrisaw hasn’t played since Week 8 of last season, when he suffered a torn ACL. Smith has been out due to an illness.

Per the report, they’ll both likely “rotate on and off.” It’s better than them not playing at all, especially for Darrisaw. Left tackle has been a liability for the Vikings in the first two weeks of the season. Darrisaw’s backup, Justin Skule, is out with a concussion.

Both Darrisaw and Smith have been listed as questionable for the game.

The most important injury for the Vikings is at the quarterback position. J.J. McCarthy has a high ankle sprain. Carson Wentz will start.