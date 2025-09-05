Christian McCaffrey doesn’t practice, questionable for Sunday

Running back Christian McCaffrey’s absence from the lineup in Week 1 this year would come as less of a surprise than it did last year, but it would be just as big a blow to the 49ers.

McCaffrey is listed as questionable to play against the Seahawks on Sunday because of a calf injury that caused him to miss practice on Friday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed at a Friday press conference that McCaffrey suffered the injury during practice on Thursday, which is what led to him landing on the injury report as a limited participant.

Shanahan declined to offer any forecast about McCaffrey’s chances of playing this weekend and repeated that he’s questionable in response to questions about his condition. Brian Robinson and Isaac Guerendo would be the next men up for the 49ers in the offensive backfield.

McCaffrey’s health has not been an issue this summer, but it was also not an issue last year before he was a surprising scratch in the opener due to Achilles tendinitis. He went on injured reserve a short time later and missed the first half of the season. He played four games later in the year before being shut down with a knee injury.