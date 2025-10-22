 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian Watson remains limited in practice but plans to return Sunday night

  
Published October 22, 2025 05:47 PM

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has not played this season while rehabbing from a torn ACL that ended his 2024 season in Week 18. He returned to practice Oct. 6, with his 21-day window set to expire Oct. 27.

Watson said on Wednesday that he will return to the field for Sunday Night Football.

“My goal and my plan is to play this week,” Watson said, adding that he felt ready last week.

Watson remained limited in Wednesday’s practice.

The Packers practiced without kicker Brandon McManus (right quad), defensive lineman Luke Van Ness and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf).

Offensive guard Aaron Banks (groin), offensive tackle Anthony Belton (ankle), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), running back Josh Jacobs (calf), safety Xavier McKinney (ankle/knee), offensive lineman Zach Tom (back), safety Evan Williams (back) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee) were limited.