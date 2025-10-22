Christian Watson remains limited in practice but plans to return Sunday night

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has not played this season while rehabbing from a torn ACL that ended his 2024 season in Week 18. He returned to practice Oct. 6, with his 21-day window set to expire Oct. 27.

Watson said on Wednesday that he will return to the field for Sunday Night Football.

“My goal and my plan is to play this week,” Watson said, adding that he felt ready last week.

Watson remained limited in Wednesday’s practice.

The Packers practiced without kicker Brandon McManus (right quad), defensive lineman Luke Van Ness and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf).

Offensive guard Aaron Banks (groin), offensive tackle Anthony Belton (ankle), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), running back Josh Jacobs (calf), safety Xavier McKinney (ankle/knee), offensive lineman Zach Tom (back), safety Evan Williams (back) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee) were limited.