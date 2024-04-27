 Skip navigation
Clark Hunt: We’re disappointed in Rashee Rice’s situation, but his status remains unchanged

  
Published April 27, 2024 02:40 PM

Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday the NFL will let the legal process “move through” on Rashee Rice before deciding on possible punishment for the Chiefs receiver. Likewise, Rice’s status with the Chiefs remains unchanged.

He is working out with Patrick Mahomes near Fort Worth, Texas, and participating in virtual meetings with the team. The Chiefs will have to decide before May 20 whether Rice will participate in practices with them at the team facility.

“I think [General Manager] Brett [Veach] and his team do a really good job in evaluating the character of the individuals that we draft,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said Saturday, via video from the team. “Occasionally, guys make mistakes and get in trouble. Certainly, I’m very disappointed with the situation with Rashee and how that’s unfolded. It is an active legal case, so I can’t really comment on it further than that. He is still a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, and I think [coach] Andy [Reid] mentioned, we’ll just evaluate that as we go forward.”

Rice faces eight felony charges after losing control of a Lamborghini while reportedly driving 119 mph, causing a six-vehicle crash on a Dallas highway earlier last month. Two victims in the crash have filed a civil suit against Rice and suspended SMU cornerback Teddy Knox, who also was speeding in Rice’s Chevrolet Corvette when he lost control and wrecked.

Rice likely faces punishment under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

The Chiefs covered their bases, trading up in the first round to select Texas receiver Xavier Worthy after signing veteran receiver Marquise Hollywood Brown in free agency.

Rice led the team’s wide receivers with 938 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 receptions last season as a rookie.