 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

“Clean Zone” litigation throws some dirt on The Shield

  
Published February 7, 2023 12:09 PM
nbc_pft_maddogrussoint_230207
February 7, 2023 02:41 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Chris “Mad Dog” Russo to discuss which Super Bowl storylines he’s keeping a close eye on, weigh in on the New York teams and more.

The NFL generally has a habit of getting what it wants. When it specifically comes to the Super Bowl, the NFL gets everything that it wants, all the time.

Unless it doesn’t.

In a lengthy article regarding the concept of a “Clean Zone” in each Super Bowl host city , ESPN.com explains that the NFL and Phoenix lost in court last week on the question of whether rules against building owners posting ads without the league’s approval violates the Constitution.

The case was sparked by a resolution passed in 2022 creating a “Clean Zone” that encompassed nearly all of the downtown area, starting three weeks before the game and lasting one week after. It banned all “temporary signage . . . that has not been authorized by the NFL and/or [the Host Committee].”

A man who owns a building in downtown Phoenix filed suit last month alleging that the resolution improperly infringed on his rights by limiting his ability to sell advertising it. A judge struck down the ordinance, calling it “unconstitutional.”

The ruling shows that, even though the NFL believes it has the power to take over any city in which the Super Bowl is held, that authority has limitations. And those limitations include not being able to prevent those who own buildings in the “Clean Zone” from posting any advertisements they want.

Whether different courts in different cities would reach the same conclusion remains to be seen. But it’s an important development, and it will surely invite more efforts to blow holes in the NFL’s practice of bowling over anyone who may want to do something other than what the league wants them to do.