Cole Beasley cut, Tommy Sweeney to NFI as Giants reach 53 players

A few of the Giants’ moves to get to 53 players leaked out over the course of the day, but they announced their full list of transactions shortly after the deadline to set their initial regular season roster.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley was one of the players who failed to make the cut. He joined David Sills and Jamison Crowder as the veteran receivers cut loose by the Giants, but there has been some chatter about Beasley making a return once the Giants sort out some of their other roster quandaries.

Tight end Tommy Sweeney was placed on the non-football illness list after experiencing what the team called a “medical event” in practice last week.

The Giants also waived or released quarterback Tommy DeVito; running back Jashaun Corbin; wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton; tight end Ryan Jones; offensive linemen Tyre Phillips and Sean Harlow; defensive tackles Ryder Anderson and Kobe Smith; defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado; linebackers Darrian Beavers, Tomon Fox, Ray Wilborn, Dyontae Johnson, and Oshane Ximines; cornerbacks Gemon Green and Amani Oruwariye; safety Alex Cook; and long snapper Cameron Lyons.

