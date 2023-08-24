Tommy Sweeney back at Giants’ facility after “medical event”

The Giants have still not explained exactly why tight end Tommy Sweeney had to be carted off the practice field yesterday, but he seems to be better today.

Sweeney had what the Giants have called a “medical event,” but today head coach Brian Daboll said that Sweeney is back at the team facility, walking around and looking good.

Daboll declined to go into specifics about what kind of “medical event” Sweeney experienced and wouldn’t say if Sweeney had to be taken to a hospital.

After playing the last four years in Buffalo, Sweeney signed with the Giants in March.