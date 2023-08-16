Cole Beasley out of Giants practice with leg injury

Giants wide receiver Cole Beasley is dealing with a leg injury.

Coach Brian Daboll confirmed today that Beasley is missing his second consecutive practice with the injury.

Beasley got a much bigger workload than you’d expect for a 34-year-old veteran in the Giants’ preseason opener, catching four passes in the first quarter. That may indicate that the Giants want to see Beasley earn a roster spot. That’s a hard thing to do while he’s injured.

Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt, Sterling Shepard and Wan'Dale Robinson all ahead of Beasley on the depth chart.